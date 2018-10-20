LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are investigating after a small plane crash in Jackson County, Indiana.

Indiana Conservation Officials say the incident happened around 1 a.m. near the Jackson-Washington State Forest.

According to a preliminary investigation, 31-year-old Chad Lowe of Crossville, Tennessee was flying a 1962 Piper Colt when it suffered mechanical failure, causing him to crash into a dense grove of trees near Skyline Drive.

Officials say Lowe escaped the plane without injuries and was able to go to a nearby home to get help.

The FAA is investigating.

