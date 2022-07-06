Poll: 57% of Americans disapprove of SCOTUS abortion decision

More than 6,000 adults in the United States were polled by the Pew Research Center between June 27 and July 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A new poll just released from the Pew Research Center suggests most Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

More than 6,000 adults in the United States were polled between June 27 and July 4. Fifty-seven percent said they disagree with the decision.

The reaction is sharply divided along partisan lines, with only 29% of Republicans disapproving, compared to 82 percent of Democrats. Women were also more likely to disapprove than men.

The poll also found 62 percent of people overall believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

The study also included a breakdown of how people responded based on their state's abortion restrictions.

The Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 ruling in a decision released on June 24. The ruling enacted "trigger laws" in 13 states that banned abortion once Roe v. Wade was overturned. Legislatures in several other states, including Indiana, are expected to consider banning abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling.

Abortions are currently legal, but limited, in Indiana. Surgical abortions are banned after a pregnancy reaches the 22-week mark. There are some exceptions for later abortions, like if the mother's life is at risk.

State law requires two appointments and an 18-hour waiting period before a person can get an abortion. Health care providers must tell patients there are alternatives to abortion before a procedure happens. Most minors must get parental consent to get an abortion.

Indiana requires medication abortions take place before a pregnancy reaches 10 weeks. The pregnant woman must get the medication from a doctor and take the pills in front of a physician. Telemedication abortions are banned.

State lawmakers will meet in a special session on July 25 to debate the legislation.