JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — (WHAS11)-Animal rights organization PETA has accused an Indiana farm of cruelty after receiving a video that shows animals living in poor conditions.

PETA said the video of East Fork Farms in Brownstown, which can be found on their website, shows pigs with bloody sores living in tight spaces with dying or already dead pigs.

"Mother pigs are practically immobilized in crates barely bigger than their bodies, piglets' tails are crudely chopped off, and trampled piglets are left in agony to twitch on the floor," Tracy Reiman, PETA Executive Vice President, said.

The farm is a supplier to Louisville slaughterhouse JBS USA, the maker of Swift brand pork products and the leading processor of meats in the U.S. and Canada. About 10,000 pigs are killed every day at the JBS Slaughterhouse in Louisville.

PETA claims a worker at the farm cut off piglets' tails and threw the animals in the air. Rats, roaches and other insects were also found around the farm near the bodies of dead piglets.

PETA said they have asked the Indiana State Police to investigate the farm and have alerted the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration to worker safety concerns.

WHAS11 has reached out to the Indiana Department of Agriculture and East Fork Farms. Neither has responded.

