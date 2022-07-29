Pennsylvania man killed in tragic collision with bridge in southern Indiana

Indiana State Police say a tire failure may have contributed to the accident.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Pennsylvanian man was killed in a car accident in southern Indiana late Thursday night.

The crash happened on I-65 south near Austin, Indiana around 7:15 p.m., Indiana State Police officials said.

According to police, officers on the scene determined a maroon 2022 Freightliner had driven into the median and collided head-on with the bridge support for an overpass.

The driver, 53-year-old Brian Bayne was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner's officer.

An ISP crash reconstruction specialist was called to the scene. Trooper Tate Rohlfing collected evidence that suggests a tire failure could have contributed to the crash.

An Indiana state bridge inspector examined any possible damage done to the overpass. The SR 256 overpass and the I-65 southbound lanes were closed during the investigation, both roadways are now open.

This crash is still under investigation, according to ISP officials.

