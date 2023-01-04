'PAW Patrol Live!' coming to Indianapolis in April 2023

Fans will have four opportunities to see "PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite" at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre.

Ryder and the "PAW Patrol" pups are coming to Indianapolis in an interactive, live show.

Fans will have four opportunities to see "PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite" at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre, located at 502 N. New Jersey St.:

Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 at 10 a.m.

Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. ET.

Based on the popular preschool series, the stage show follows Ryder and the pups, as they attempt to catch the Robo Dog clones and rescue the real one.

"Heroes Unite" is the third touring "PAW Patrol" show, with more than 4.5 million people in attendance and traveling to 40 countries.

Tickets start at $28.50, as well as a $3.50 facility fee, and can be purchased at the box office or online.

A limited number of VIP — Very Important Pup — packages will also be available, starting at $118.50, and include a premium seat and exclusive photo opportunity with the "PAW Patrol" characters after the show.

