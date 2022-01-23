Pat Sullivan: House plants in winter

Moisture is the most critical element for house plants, and maintaining the right amount of moisture in the winter can be difficult.

INDIANAPOLIS — House plants can bring a refreshing, warming feel of spring and summer inside your home even in the dead of winter.

Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shared some easy tips on the care and feeding of house plants during the winter this Sunday on 13Sunrise.

Homes typically dry out in winter, and dry air is bad for most plants.

Pat recommends that you move your plants away from heat vents and registers, where warm, dry air will cause your plants to dry out more quickly. But make sure they still get some sunlight during the day.

Misting plants with a spray bottle is a quick way to provide moisture, but those tiny droplets will dry out quickly and will not reach the roots of your plants.

Watering plants can be tricky in winter, since the air is dry and may make their pots appear dry, too. It's best to water on a schedule and soak the dirt all around the pot. That will ensure water reaches all the roots around the plant. It's okay, according to Pat, to see water running out of the bottom of a plant's pot. Just make sure you empty the collection saucer under the pot after a few minutes so roots aren't over-soaked.

A moisture meter is a good investment if you have a lot of house plants.