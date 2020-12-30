ISP: Arrest made in Paoli shooting, 1 injured

Damion Young was arrested on attempted murder and aggravated battery charges.

PAOLI, Ind. — Indiana State Police have arrested one man following a shooting in Paoli Tuesday night.

When Paoli police responded to a call of possible shots fired on Monon Drive, residents said 26-year-old Thomas Zachary Pemberton had come to the home and was asked to leave.

ISP said the Bedford native had spoken to 22-year-old Damion Young at the residence. When Young asked Pemberton to leave, he reportedly struck a parked car as he left. Witnesses said he then drove by the residence several time, which is when they heard what appeared to be gunshots.

Pemberton then went to a residence in Bedford and was taken to a local hospital, where he was found to have suffered a gunshot to his neck. ISP said he was then taken to a Louisville hospital for further treatment.

During the investigation, it was found that Young shot Pemberton. He was arrested on attempted murder and aggravated battery charges and taken to Orange County jail.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing.

