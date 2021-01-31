Paoli Peaks sees great conditions, close to opening all runs

If you plan to head to the resort, make a reservation online first. The resort is limiting crowds due to COVID-19.

PAOLI, Ind. — Some snow still sits on the ground across Kentuckiana after the first big snowfall of the season.

But there’s been snow on the ground at Paoli Peaks resort since the beginning of this month.

Paoli Peaks opened for the season Jan. 1 and has already been at capacity several times this month.

The resort makes its own snow. They can pump 6,000 gallons a minute into 110 snow guns across property.

Groomers start early in the morning to get the snow ready for skiers and snowboarders.

The mountain almost has 100% of its runs open. There will be some snow making opportunities this week to get the final two runs open.

This weekend four new trails opened, including one that didn’t even open last year during a mild winter.

“We’ve had some amazing conditions too this month,” General Manager Rick McMullen said. “We haven’t seen a lot of those thaw cycles that we tend to see in January, the temperatures have stayed low and therefore the snow stayed really good.”

A lot has changed since last year. The resort put COVID-19 safety protocols in place, most notably the lift ticket reservation system.

You’ll want to reserve a time before you arrive – that’s to keep the crowds down and make sure the resort is not over capacity.

