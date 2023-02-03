'Tis the ski-son | Paoli Peaks to reopen slopes

They had temporarily paused operations due to "warm weather resulting in limited snow."

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Ski lovers start getting bundled up again -- one ski resort just announced its reopen!

Paoli Peaks posted on their website that they are re-opening the ski slopes on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. They had temporarily paused operations due to "warm weather resulting in limited snow."

The ski resort is for skiers, snowboarders, snowbladers, and tubers.

Paoli Peaks offers three different tickets: winter lift tickets, night ski lift tickets and arctic blast tubing park tickets for whatever activity or activities you might be interested in. Prices vary for each ticket.

Officials at the ski resort say all skiers and snowboarders are required to have a ticket or pass to access the snow and lifts even if you are just starting out. They say you are to buy all tickets online in advance.

Additionally, officials at Paoli Peaks recommend renting all your ski or snowboard equipment instead of borrowing older gear. You can do that here.

According to Paoli Peaks' website, they have two separate parking areas depending on the experience you have planned. Paoli Peaks Main Lodge provides parking for skiing/snowboarding guests with access to the slopes, whereas the Arctic Blast Snow Tubing provides parking at the tubing lodge with access to tubing lanes.

Handicap parking for Paoli Peaks Main Lodge is located at the East side of the Ski Lodge on the top tier and handicap parking for the Arctic Blast Snow Tubing is located directly in front of the tubing lodge.

Their website states that their opening and closing times may change throughout the season, so for the most up to date information please click here.

The southern Indiana resort also offers dining and lodging for guests.

For more information about Paoli Peaks, visit their website here.

