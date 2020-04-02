PAOLI, Ind. — For the second time this season, a ski resort in Indiana has been forced to stop operations because it’s too warm to keep snow on the slopes.

Paoli Peaks announced the news on Feb. 3. Operations will be suspended starting Tuesday, Feb. 4 due to “unfavorably warm weather” and the rain in the forecast. On Feb. 3, French Link saw temperatures around 70 degrees, nearly 30 degrees above average. These mild temperatures paired with rounds of sometimes heavy rainfall moving through the area this week have officials at Paoli Peaks concerned.

Even though temperatures will drop again on Thursday, that doesn't guarantee that the ski resort will open again by the weekend. Officials aren’t sure how much the weather will affect their snow base once the system moves through.

However, a spokesperson on the Paoli Peaks Facebook page says not to count them out just yet.

“Our snowmakers and groomers can make magic,” a comment on the post said.

Paoli Peaks just reopened on Jan. 22 after a four-week suspension, also caused by warm weather.

You can check the current conditions at Paoli Peaks online with the resort’s Snow Report. If you really feel the need to ski, you can travel another 120 miles northeast and visit Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Their current Snow Report shows that it is still open for business.

