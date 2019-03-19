INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission is accusing state Attorney General Curtis Hill of professional misconduct following allegations he drunkenly groped a female lawmaker and three female legislative staffers at a bar.

A disciplinary complaint filed Tuesday says Hill committed misdemeanor battery against all four women and felony sexual battery against one of them, a legislative staffer.

It alleges Hill violated Indiana's Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys.

A special prosecutor declined in October to pursue criminal charges against Hill, who has denied wrongdoing.

Hill has 30 days to respond to the commission's complaint.

The Indiana Supreme Court will determine whether misconduct occurred and, if so, whether a sanction is appropriate.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials called for Hill resign last year after the allegations became public.

