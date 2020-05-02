LEXINGTON, Ind. — Officials say between 70 to 100 animals were removed from a home on State Road 356 on Tuesday.

Several agencies, including the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, Jefferson County, Ind. Animal Control and Scott County Animal Control arrived at the house around 8:30 in the morning and did not leave until about 3pm.

They took dozens of dogs, as well as cats, pigs, goats, chickens and rabbits to be evaluated by the Animal Health Board, then placed in different shelters across the area.

Vicki Gorrell, the woman who lives at the home, has been charged with two counts of neglect of an animal.

“Very alarming. Most homes can barely handle ten people, never mind that many animals,” said a neighbor down the road, April Huttsell.

Officials on the scene told WHAS11 News that two dogs were taken from the home last month in bad condition.

Between the dozens of dogs and a few litters, officials said they appeared to look healthy from their outer appearance, though none had gotten any rabies shots or vet visits, which is a violation.

“She was probably trying to do the right thing, and probably felt like no one else is going to care for them so I should, but at one point, you just have to outweigh everything else and know enough is enough,” said Huttsell.

The Jefferson County, Indiana Prosecutor said more charges could be coming.

Gorrell will appear in Jefferson County Superior Court on Wednesday.

