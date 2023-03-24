Overturned semi trailer blocking all lanes of I-65 S in Scottsburg

A semi trailer carrying a large amount of shingles is blocking an interstate in southern Indiana. Officials say I-65 S will be closed for several hours.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes of a major interstate in Scottsburg, Indiana are closed after a semi trailer carrying lots of shingles overturned on Friday morning.

The semi trailer, which overturned around 8 a.m. on I-65 South between Moonglo Road and IN 56, is blocking the interstate and blanketed it with debris, according to INDOT.

A car was also involved in the accident. It is unclear how the car is involved in the semi trailer overturning.

According to Indiana State Police, minor injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

We will update this story with more information we we learn more.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.