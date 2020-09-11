Indiana man injured after falling 21 feet from tree stand

22-year-old Peyton Campos was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis after the fall.

OSGOOD, Ind. — An Indiana man is in the hospital after conservation officials say he fell from an elevated tree stand Sunday afternoon.

According to officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), 22-year-old Peyton Campos of Osgood, Ind. fell 21 feet around 5:30 p.m. while hunting in the 9000 block of West County Road 600 North.

Campos was treated at the scene and then airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officials said the cause of his fall is under investigation and he was not wearing a full body harness when he fell.

Indiana officials said they responded to another hunter who had also fallen from a tree stand Sunday, but did not provide any details on that person's condition.

On Halloween, a hunter fell 14 feet from a tree stand in Jennings County, Ind., suffering a serious back injury. According to the initial investigation, the ropes the hunter used became loose, causing him to fall.

Conservation officials urge hunters to wear a full body harness and check the security of their ropes before getting onto elevated platforms. Indiana DNR has a list of additional safety tips for hunters on their website.

Indiana's deer firearm hunting season begins on Nov. 14. Various deer hunting seasons last through Jan. 2021, according to Indiana DNR.

