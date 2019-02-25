LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Rami Malek is getting tons of support as his former university roots for his success in hopes of him taking home the gold during Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

The university put together a video set to the theme of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” showing many of the people Malek knew and the places he visited during his undergrad years.

Officials say Malek graduated from the University of Evansville’s theatre department in 2003.

Malek received a nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The film is also up for four other awards including Best Picture.