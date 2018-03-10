LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Driving over the Sherman Minton bridge is second nature to Irvin Stumler.

"It's a very good thing for us and I'm familiar with it," he said. Stumler takes the bridge to get to the VA on Zorn Avenue while also taking his wife to the Brown Cancer Center. At age 83, he jokes about change.

"It's a nice plan for us and as you get older, old people don't like changes. Have you noticed that? That's just the way it is. They just don't," he told WHAS11.

His driving route could be slowed, or even rerouted, as the Sherman Minton prepares for $90 million in upgrades. Cables, lighting, all new paint and new or refurbished decking are all in the works, meaning the 90,000 people who use the bridge every day will either experience lane closures - or even worse - a total shut down.

An open house Tuesday gave a chance for people like Darrell Voelker to see what options are being considered.

He's keeping a keen eye on future decisions as Harrison County's director of economic development.

"Businesses are going to suffer on both sides of the river from it because it's going to be so inconvenient. People are just going to choose not to go," Voelker said.

One of those businesses is Horsehoe Casino. Harrison County Commissioner Kenny Saulman says a safe bet would be for partial lane closures. A total shutdown, he believes, would deal a serious blow to business.

"I drive the parking garage, look at the license plates to see where they're from, see what kind of traffic is going where and coming from where," he described.

"I'm just hoping they'll come up with a good plan to keep that bridge open partially," Stumler said.

There is another public meeting Thursday, October 4 at the Chestnut Street YMCA at 930 West Chestnut Street from 5-7:30 pm.

The construction project is not scheduled to start until 2021 and could take up to three years to complete.

