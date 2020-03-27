NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting in New Albany which sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called to Farrington Dr. around 8:45 p.m. That is where they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot.

He was transported to UofL Hospital, and his condition is unknown.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and there is no risk to the public.

