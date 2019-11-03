CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Officials with the Clark County Health Department have released a new warning.

They believe fentanyl could be to blame for a recent spike in overdose.

Health officials are asking residents to be aware and be prepared.

According to its Facebook page, the department is still waiting on tests results but believes increased fentanyl in a local drug supply is behind the higher numbers in overdoses in Clark County.

At the end of 2018, federal health officials named fentanyl the deadliest drug in America.