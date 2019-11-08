LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with the Hoosier Lottery say someone is $43.8 million richer after someone matched all 6 numbers in Saturday night’s Hoosier Lotto drawing.

Those winning numbers were 4,5,7,12,15 and 35.

That ticket was purchased at the Jay C Plus store located at 389 Old Capitol Plaza NW in Corydon.

