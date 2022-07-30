The boy was about 20 yards from shore in the Mississinewa River when an officer went into the water and got him.

MARION, Ind. — Police officers in Marion rescued a young boy from a river Thursday evening.

Marion Police Ofc. Nicholas McPike responded to a report of a 9-year-old boy who was struggling in the Mississinewa River near Ballard Field just after 6 p.m. Thursday. Bystanders directed the officer to the boy, who has autism and is non-verbal, about 20 yards from the shore.

McPike went into the water and got to the boy, who had just gone under the water. At that time, Grant County Sheriff's Deputy Jalen Ward also got into the water. McPike pulled the child out of the water and the officers brought the child to shore.

Police said the boy was checked out by medics after he got out of the water and appeared to be in good health and did not need to be taken to a hospital for futher treatment.