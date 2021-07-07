The suspect has since been taken into custody and is currently undergoing surgery at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An officer who was shot at a federal building in Terre Haute Wednesday has died and a suspect has been taken into custody, according to local authorities.

The officer was shot by a suspect at around 2 p.m. outside a federal office building that's behind the Vigo County Courthouse, according to 13News' local newspaper partner the Tribune-Star.

Terre Haute Police Department Sgt. Ryan Adamson shared the news of the officer's death on Twitter.

"We have unfortunately had an officer shot in the line of duty. Our officer has passed away," Adamson said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Adamson said the investigation is ongoing and very little information is being released. A liaison officer will be assigned to release more information later this evening and into the night.

“Information is minimal at this time,” Adamson said in a statement to 13News partner WTWO. “We’re still processing the scene. We’re still reaching out to family members. When we have more information we’ll update you all accordingly as the case allows.”

Police are not releasing the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

Police were looking for a suspect in this case who was considered armed and dangerous. The suspect has since been taken into custody and is currently undergoing surgery at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. The suspect was reportedly driving a gold or silver Ford F-150 truck with rear-end damage.