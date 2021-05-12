ISP investigating fatal collision involving off-duty officer

A Jefferson County Deputy struck and killed Hunter Robinson, 22, who was skateboarding in the street of Madison.

MADISON, Indiana — Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating a crash involving an off-duty police officer in Madison that left a 22-year-old man dead.

ISP says Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy James Webster was driving on Clifty drive when he struck and killed Hunter Robinson who was traveling on the same road on a skateboard.

Charles Gaylord was sitting in his home on Clifty Drive, when he heard a collision. He first peered out of his window and then ran to the street.

"I could hear, when I was walking out here, him talking on his radio," Gaylord said. "As I was going up there, I was getting ready to step off the curb when I noticed what ended being up Hunter laying on the ground."

Toxicology results are pending however drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

Investigators are also attempting to locate the operator of a light-colored SUV/Crossover that may have been involved or witnessed the crash.

"It's unclear right now what their involvement is, at a minimum possibly a witness that we would like to speak to but there is the chance that they could be involved too," ISP Versailles Post Public Information Officer Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said

Hunter Robinson leaves behind a son, his girlfriend, and a number of family members and friends.

"He was so beautiful," Robinson's girlfriend, Jurnee Callis said. "He was a great father."

Jefferson Co. Sheriff David Thomas said that Webster has been placed on administrative leave.

"He was visibly distraught, he was shaken up, just could not believe what had just happened," said Gaylord.

The investigation is ongoing. Wheeles noted the importance of wearing reflective or bright clothing when walking at night.

