Indiana

Off-duty DNR officer and K-9 partner find missing elderly man with dementia

Within 45 minutes, the duo was able to track and find the missing man sleeping in a creek bed nearly a mile away.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana conservation officer is being applauded for going the extra mile to help find a missing elderly man in northern Indiana. 

Indiana Conservation Officer Matt Tholen was off duty when he got a call at 3 a.m. asking him to help in the search for a missing elderly man with dementia. 

The man had been missing for several hours in northern Indiana and Tholen was asked to come help other agencies search. 

Tholen woke up his K-9 partner Drake and headed to the area. Within 45 minutes, the duo was able to track and find the missing man sleeping in a creek bed nearly a mile away.

