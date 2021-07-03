Off-duty DNR officer and K-9 partner find missing elderly man with dementia

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana conservation officer is being applauded for going the extra mile to help find a missing elderly man in northern Indiana.
Indiana Conservation Officer Matt Tholen was off duty when he got a call at 3 a.m. asking him to help in the search for a missing elderly man with dementia.
The man had been missing for several hours in northern Indiana and Tholen was asked to come help other agencies search.
Tholen woke up his K-9 partner Drake and headed to the area. Within 45 minutes, the duo was able to track and find the missing man sleeping in a creek bed nearly a mile away.
What other people are reading:
- Sha'Carri Richardson apologizes after positive drug test disrupts her Olympic plans
- IMPD investigates gunfire inside Castleton Square Mall, 1 injured
- Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case
- Gerrymandering in Indiana is worse than 95% of the U.S., new report says
- Indiana man pleads guilty to incident at Yellowstone National Park
- These 15 new Indiana laws are now in effect
- Meet the Hoosiers going for gold at this year's Olympics