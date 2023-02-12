Notre Dame grad flew in historic all-women Super Bowl flyover

For the first time ever, an all-women team of aviators performed the Super Bowl pregame flyover. Notre Dame grad Kathryn Martinez was on the historic team.

PHOENIX — A Notre Dame graduate was a part of the historic all-women crew that performed the flyover for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

What the flyover sometimes lacks is greater meaning. The demonstration at Super Bowl LVII has meaning. Several meanings, in fact. The Navy showed its three current combat aircraft and they were staffed by all-female crews, celebrating 50 years of women in Naval aviation.

Lt. Kathryn Martinez, a Springfield, Virginia, native who graduated from the University of Notre Dame, was one of the pilots selected.

Martinez and the other female aviators flew over State Farm Stadium during country music star Chris Stapleton’s rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of kickoff.

Martinez flew in the F/A-18F — officially known as the Super Hornet, but more affectionately known as "The Rhino" because of the sturdy way it's built and for the part of its nose that looks like a rhino horn.

When she's not making history, Martinez likes to play soccer and basketball, run with her dog and watch Notre Dame sports.

She said her family inspired her to join the Navy.

"I grew up in a Navy family and saw the friendships my parents fostered throughout my dad’s years in service. Being able to do the same as an adult has made my time in the Navy worth it. The flying is amazing, the people are even better," Martinez said.

The Navy released digital trading cards in late January for the 15 service members involved in the flyover.

They include: