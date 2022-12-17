Distilling company to invest $78 million in New Albany

This is the facility's third expansion in three years.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A distilled spirits bottling facility in Southern Indiana is getting a $78 million expansion, bringing up to 50 new jobs to the area.

Sazerac Northwest Ordinance Distilling is expanding it's New Albany production facility for the third time in three years, according to a One Southern Indiana press release.

The former General Mills Pillsbury plant, located at 707 Pillsbury Lane, was purchased in June of 2018, with a $39.5 million expansion in 2020 that resulted in the addition of 50 full-time employees, and a $49 million expansion in 2021 creating the same number of positions.

This new $78 million expansion will include $25 million in building improvements and $53 million in four new processing and bottling lines, bringing the total number of lines at the New Albany facility to 14.

The expansion will better allow the company to meet market demand and will result in the addition of up to 50 full-time employees over four years.

James Hartman, plant general manager, said he's excited the company will create steady, good-paying jobs in Floyd County.

“As Sazerac enters its next phase of growth, the Northwest Ordinance Distilling processing and bottling plant has the capacity and scalability that make it ideally positioned for investment and job creation to address production growth to meet demand," Hartman said.

