Indiana school shares video of flooding that filled basement, destroyed gym

The video shows several feet of water filling the gymnasium, kitchen and the multi-purpose room at Northeast Dubois Intermediate School in August.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at an Indiana school had to learn from home for more than a week after heavy rains led to major flooding in their school building.

The Northeast Dubois County School Corporation shared a video of the flooding at Northeast Dubois Intermediate School from Aug. 30. According to Superintendent Bill Hochgesang, the area received nearly seven inches of rain within an hour, causing flooding that had "never been seen before."

The surveillance video shared by the district shows that water began to gather behind the school around 5 p.m., after the students and staff had left for the day.

The flooding broke through multiple doors, allowing several feet of water to fill the gymnasium, kitchen and multi-purpose room. Hochgesang said there was damage to the basement of the gym and the band room as well.

Students completed eLearning until Sept. 7, when they were able to return to in-person instruction.

According to Hochgesang, the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department arrived after the rain stopped to pump water out of the building until 10:30 p.m. that night.

After speaking to engineers and insurance experts, the school determined that, due to the severity of the damage, the gymnasium will not be usable for the rest of the school year, if not longer.

Hochgesang said ServePro, a water damage restoration company, is working with the school to test air quality levels and run other tests to determine when students may be able to access the affected areas.

