Indiana school district's initiative to combat shortage offers pay increase, job opportunity

“Growing and advancing our staff while keeping them teaching supports our school community’s commitment to excellence," Superintendent Nathan Freed said.

RAMSEY, Ind. — In an effort to retain and hire teachers, North Harrison County Schools (NHCS) announced a new partnership that will help invest in their educators.

According to a press release, NHCS and BloomBoard partnered together to help teachers earn accredited Master's Degree of Curriculum and Instruction from any university partnered with BloomBoard.

NHCS will cover half the costs for up to 18 staff members and will give them a $5,000 pay increase once they complete the program. Anyone who participates will then have to work in the district for at least three years.

Superintendent Nathan Freed said their teachers "want the best practices and instructional strategies to share within their classroom."

“Growing and advancing our staff while keeping them teaching supports our school community’s commitment to excellence," Freed said. "This program is a powerful and valuable way to make education a benefit of employment at North Harrison."

There were an estimated 980 teacher vacancies in Indiana in the 2020-2021 school year.

BloomBoard CEO Sanford Kenyon said they're proud to partner with the school district and "assist with its efforts to honor teachers and support their advancement."

"This partnership provides teachers access to unique, on-the-job learning that allows them to show what they know in their classroom practice and earn a university degree at the same time, all financially supported by the district," Kenyon said.

The ceremony starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.