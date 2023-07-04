Indiana gym remembers coach killed in Florida plane crash

Bethe Beaver, her husband Rick, and another couple were killed in the crash Wednesday in Venice, Florida.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The athletes and coaches who practice at Indiana Elite Cheer & Tumbling are grieving the sudden loss of their coach, Bethe Beaver. They left loving messages on the doors and walls leading into the gym.

"We coach cheerleading, but we always say this is way bigger than cheerleading here," said Emily Barton.

Barton is a coach and former student of Beaver's, who said their cheerleading family is trying to find the light during this unexpectedly dark time.

"She's home, that's what gives me joy through the sadness," said Barton.

Beaver was one of four Hoosiers who died in a Florida plane crash Wednesday night shortly after taking off from the Venice Municipal Airport.

"I think I'm still in a little bit of shock. I can't imagine not hearing her laugh again. Her laugh was something that could brighten anyone's day and her smile," said Barton.

Also on board the plane were Bethe's husband Rick and friends Jeff and Patty Lumpkin from Fishers.

Bethe and Rick not only leave behind seven children and nine grandchildren, but also a large tumbling and cheer squad that loved them.

"Bethe was the heart of this place. Her main goal was that every single kid that walked in here felt seen and heard. It's a true family here," said Barton.

It's a family that's now missing one of its most important members.

"This place is kind of a madhouse in the evening. We'll have three or four different teams going on at one time, plus we have tumbling classes going on. You will see Bethe going from one place to the other teaching classes, coaching teams, chatting with girls, making sure that everyone here felt loved," said Barton. "She wanted everyone to know that they're loved by God and she can help them find their way towards that."