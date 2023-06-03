3 newborns surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana in 4 days

The first baby was surrendered to a baby box in Elkhart. And, less than 48 hours later, a second baby was surrendered to the baby box in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two healthy babies were surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana back to back this week, marking the state's first surrenders of the year. And a third was surrendered in Indiana just 48 hours after the first two.

The first baby was surrendered to the Cleveland Township Fire Station in Elkhart.

Less than 48 hours later, a second baby was surrendered to the baby box at the Wayne Township Fire Station on the west side of Indianapolis. It's the only Safe Haven Baby Box inside the 465 loop in Indianapolis.

"To the two parents that surrendered their newborns, thank you. Thank you for keeping your child safe and thank you for doing what you felt was best for your child," Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said in a video on social media Sunday.

During a Monday news conference, Kelsey announced a third baby was surrendered in Indiana less than two days after the first two, but they're not releasing information on that surrender just yet.

Kelsey said, for the mothers who surrendered their babies, it was "an act of sacrificial love for the best interest of the infant."

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are temperature-controlled and sound an alarm when an infant is placed inside, alerting firefighters. Once taken out of the box, the baby is checked by medics and taken to the hospital.

Cleveland Township Fire Chief Mark Travis stated that the Baby Box worked exactly as it was designed to.

“Cleveland Township Fire Department is grateful that we were able to provide a safe venue and opportunity for a parent to safely surrender their infant. I am proud of the firefighters for their quick response and professionalism in dealing with this anonymous, lifesaving decision made by this parent," Travis said.

Captain Eric Banister of the Wayne Township Fire Department echoed this sentiment.

“We are happy to report that our Safe Haven box received a surrendered child last week. The system worked smoothly for the mother, the child, and the first responders that received the newborn. Seeing this valuable program work as designed, we encourage anyone in crisis to utilize this safe and legal service," Banister said.

The Wayne Township baby box holds special meaning to Linda Znachko, who founded a nonprofit that gives abandoned babies a proper funeral and offers resources to families suffering from infant and child loss.

In December 2014, a baby was found abandoned at Eagle Creek Park wrapped inside a Vincennes University sweatshirt.

That baby would later be named Amelia and adopted by Znachko.

“The strategic placement of this box here in Wayne Township is a sign of redemption for this community," Znachko said.

Kentucky and Florida have each also had a baby surrendered this year.

Last year, a record eight newborns were surrendered in a baby box in Indiana. Kelsey said that, currently, 2023 is on pace to break the record for surrenders.

Kelsey said she wants all mothers who surrender their babies to know that she and her nonprofit respect and support their decision.

“We are very blessed that these mothers chose to lovingly and legally surrender their infant. It is an act of sacrificial love for the best interest of the infant. These babies are so loved and are an answered prayer for adoptive families that will eagerly add them to their family," she said.

There are 96 Baby Box locations across the state of Indiana and 136 Baby Boxes in the nation.