4th baby in 16 months surrendered to baby box at Carmel fire station

A baby was surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box at Carmel Fire Department Station #345 earlier this week.

CARMEL, Ind. — For the fourth time in a little more than a year, a baby has been surrendered to a Carmel fire department.

A newborn was surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box at Carmel Fire Department Station #345 earlier this week, according to Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Babies were also surrendered at the same fire station on three occasions last April and May.

"The First Responders from Carmel Fire Station #345 have been absolutely professional and were quick to come to the aid of the newborn. The program has worked exactly as it was meant to work," Safe Haven Baby Boxes wrote in a release announcing the latest surrender.

The newborn is the 35th to be surrendered in a baby box nationwide since 2017 and the 14th this year.

“The Carmel Fire Department and our Firefighters are honored to be entrusted with this fourth baby in our Safe Haven Baby Box. We applaud this mother for having the courage and love to surrender her baby into a safe and secure environment”, said Carmel Fire Chief David Haboush.

There are 157 baby boxes in 11 states.

Mothers can also call the national hotline at 866-99BABY1 for help safely surrendering a newborn. Safe Haven Baby Boxes says over 9,000 calls have been fielded by operators, leading to the surrender of over 130 babies.