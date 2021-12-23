New spirit facility scheduled for expansion into southern Indiana

Sazerac Company will be built on 1,400 undeveloped acres.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A distilled spirits producer and bottler is scheduled to build a new facility in southern Indiana.

Sazerac Company will be building their new facility in Clark County on 1,400 undeveloped acres.

Vice President of Manufacturing Jeff Condor said this is an exciting project. "We're thrilled to increase our manufacturing footprint and our workforce with steady, good paying jobs, with wages at or above the Clark County average," he said.

This new site is supposed to result in 369 new jobs over five years.

Ann Lathrop, executive vice president of global investments for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said Indiana's "pro-business environment" allows companies like Sazerac a place to grow.

"We're thrilled to see Sazerac growing with the Hoosier state, investing in its second Indiana operations and creating quality career opportunities," Lathrop said.

The project is expected to cost over $400 million.

Sazerac has operations the united states including Louisiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Maine.

