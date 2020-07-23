New report shows more virus deaths at Indiana nursing homes

New figures released Wednesday increase such COVID-19 deaths to at least 1,390 residents through July 14.

INDIANAPOLIS — New information on coronavirus-related deaths among Indiana nursing home residents collected by state health officials shows 128 more deaths than previously reported by the facilities.

Those figures released Wednesday increase such COVID-19 deaths to at least 1,390 residents through July 14, making up nearly half of the state’s coronavirus deaths since mid-March.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis officials announced Thursday that bars and nightclubs in the city will be closed starting Friday in a reversal they said was prompted by a jump in COVID-19 cases among those younger than 40 years old.

