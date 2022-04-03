Mary Ann Higginbotham's body was found in 1979 and a classmate has taken a keen interest in keeping the investigation going.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Mary Ann Higginbotham went missing in 1978. Her body was found a year later, but her murder has never been solved.

Donna McIntyre, a Plainfield High School classmate, has taken a keen interest in keeping the investigation going, more than 40 years since she last saw Mary Ann.

On Friday, McIntyre presented a portrait of what Mary Ann might look like if she were alive today as a gift to Mary Ann's 87-year-old mother, Norma Higginbotham. An artist in Texas created the portrait based on photos of Mary Ann.

"I hope that it gives Ms. Higginbotham some peace to know that Mary Ann's memory still lives on and that we won't let her be forgotten,” said McIntyre.

Mary Ann was last seen on June 6, 1978. She was 20 years old. Norma says she thinks about her daughter every day.

“I talk to her picture," said Norma.

Mary Ann’s high school senior picture sits on a nightstand next to Norma’s bed. Norma said her daughter was smart and a great artist. But Norma said her boyfriend got her killed. Tim Willoughby was allegedly involved in a car theft ring.

"The guy she was with they've never found,” said Norma. “He was in over 50 pages of trouble in less than a year. He was always getting in trouble."

Mary Ann's body was discovered June 5, 1979, inside a 55-gallon steel drum in the White Lick Creek in Mooresville. An autopsy revealed that she had been shot in the back of the head. Police believe Mary Ann was murdered at her home in Clayton, then put in the barrel.

An informant told police the barrel was dumped in a gravel pit upstream. Willoughby’s body has never been found, but police believe he died the same day as Mary Ann.

Two men were arrested in 1983, but they requested a speedy trial and the charges were eventually dismissed. One of those men is now dead.

The family still hopes for justice.

"I can remember just how great she was at art, and her and Linda (Mary Ann’s sister) just always had such beautiful hair,” said Jim Higginbotham as he held and looked at the new portrait of his older sister.

Mary Ann’s case inspired McIntyre to become an advocate for missing persons and unsolved cases. She runs a nonprofit organization called Missing and Not Forgotten. She hopes the portrait of Mary Ann will bring new interest in her unsolved murder and comfort to the family.

"It's going to be 44 years in June that the Higginbotham family has dealt with a nightmare,” said McIntyre. “They need some kind of justice. They need to be able to be at peace."

McIntyre said the Hendricks County prosecutor plans to submit some evidence found with Mary Ann's body for DNA testing. She's also hoping to put up a billboard to bring more attention to the case.