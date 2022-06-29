New Indiana laws go into effect July 1

Legislation on hot topics like permitless carry, coerced abortion and the Bail Project will all go into effect.

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting July 1, a number of new Indiana laws will go into effect in Indiana. Here is a run-down of some of the most notable legislation.

Permitless carry

As of Friday, people will no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in the state. This does not apply to people who are prohibited from carrying a weapon, like those with felony convictions or people under the age of 18.

Vaping product tax

Vaping products will get more expensive. A 15% tax on prefilled e-cigarette cartridges and vape pods will be added to the wholesale price.

There will also be a 15% retail tax on other vaping products.

Transgender girls in sports

After lawmakers voted to override Gov. Holcomb's veto of the bill prohibiting transgender girls from participating in girls school sports, that ban will also go into effect on Friday.

The ACLU is suing IPS over the ban, so it is still possible an injunction could be put into place.

Coerced abortion

Abortion clinics will be required to ask anyone seeking an abortion if they are being coerced into having the procedure. If they are, the clinic must report it to law enforcement.

Definition of rape

House Bill 1079 will also go into effect, closing the rape loophole.

The definition of rape will become more expansive. A person who has sexual intercourse with someone who tries to "physically, verbally, or by other visible conduct refuse the person's acts," commits rape.

The Bail Project

A judge denied the Bail Project's request to temporarily suspend a new law going into effect.

"This case is still alive and the court will be considering the merits of our argument about the far-reaching First Amendment and equal protection implications of the new law," ACLU of Indiana Legal Director Ken Falk said Wednesday. "The only thing that today's decision means is that the law will not be paused while the case proceeds."

Lawmakers passed legislation requiring groups like the Bail Project to apply for state certification. It also bans the group from bailing out certain defendants, including people accused of a crime of violence.

The Bail Project and the ALCU are suing the state over the law.

A judge said he denied the group's request for a preliminary injunction because the Bail Project "has not shown a likelihood of success" of proving the new law violates its constitutional rights.

State fossil

On the lighter side, Indiana will finally have a state fossil: the mastodon.