NEW ALBANY, Ind — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed new legislation aimed to protect the state's beekeepers and the flying insects our food supply heavily depends on.

John Schellenberger, a southern Indiana beekeeper and Floyd County Commissioner, is one of several people who helped push for Senate Bill 529, which prevents any ban of beekeeping by local municipalities. This comes after city leaders in parts of Indiana were passing ordinances that ban owning beehives.

The bill will still, however, allow city governments to implement rules like the number and placement of hives on a property.

“It’s a reasonable measure so people can keep bees and not invade the privacy or any kinds of concerns of your neighbors,” Schellenberger said.

The newly signed law comes amid honeybees flying away. The Environmental Protection Agency reports an average 30 percent loss in their colonies since 2006 leaving the flying insects endangered.

“It opens up the possibility of more people becoming beekeepers because we need as many bees as we can,” Schellenberger said.

Experts say one third of food we eat every day is pollinated by honeybees so without them, we are also without blackberries, avocados, strawberries and other fresh produce that relies on pollination carried out by bees.

“Bees are not aggressive by nature,” Schellenberger said. “This is their home where they live. When you go into a beehive you have to be slow and methodical -- you can’t just go in there and start lifting the top off and throwing frames.”

Schellenberger said he hopes the new law will get people involved to save what is important to our ecosystem and food supply.

