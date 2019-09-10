NEW ALBANY, Ind. — (WHAS11)-The Harvest Homecoming Festival brings in hundreds-of-thousands of people to New Albany each year and it's celebrating its 50th year!

The streets of Downtown New Albany are buzzing with the over 300 volunteers for Harvest Homecoming Festival. If you ask a true New Albany native each and everyone will tell you this is the biggest deal around town.

As the popularity of the festival grows, so do the attractions, the turnout, and the list of things you can feast on. Mayor Gahan says the turn out for vendors is tremendous!

Grab a beer or a pumpkin ice cream cone which is a staple on this side of the bridge and head to the stage where live penguins are the main attraction and don't forget to look up for the aerial acrobatics show.

With any festival, traffic, and parking are limited especially since Downtown New Albany recently underwent major facelift.

