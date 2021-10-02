New Albany Walmart location to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Friday

The Grant Line Road location will be able to give the shots through the government's Retail Pharmacy Program.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A New Albany Walmart will be one of many locations throughout the state to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The retail giant is a preferred retail pharmacy partner and will give the shots through the US Federal Retail Pharmacy Program at the Grant Line Road location beginning on Feb. 12.

Officials say the vaccine will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Indiana. Customers can make an appointment on Walmart’s website once appointments are available.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Indiana, and we take that role very seriously,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said in a statement. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”