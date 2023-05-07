New Albany hit hard by severe storms Sunday morning

The City of New Albany said due to weather damage, the area of Grantline Road near IUS and from the I-265 interchange and Klerner Lane is shut down.

NEW ALBANY, Ind — New Albany and surrounding Kentuckiana counties were hit hard by early morning storms on Sunday, May 7.

The City of New Albany released a statement, "Due to a weather event, the area of Grantline Rd near IUS and from the I-265 interchange and Klerner Ln is shut down."

City officials say the power is out, power lines are down and advised the public to stay clear of this area until further notice.

Indiana State Police - Sellersburg Police officers are assisting New Albany Police Department.

ISP said in a Facebook post that their department is assisting after straight winds took downs several trees and power lines in New Albany.

Indiana University Southeast is reporting storm damage to the campus.

In a Facebook post, the school said, "Hazardous storm damage conditions on IU Southeast campus. Assessment ongoing. Please do not attempt to come to the area. Commencement and other updates to follow."

There has also been storm damage reported in Louisville, Simpsonville and Georgetown, Kentucky.

We have sent crews to New Albany to assess storm damage and we will update with story as we learn more.

