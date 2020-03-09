New Albany applies to demolish Riverview Tower

NAHA said residents will be relocated to safer homes if approved for demolition.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Residents at Riverview Tower may be relocated after the New Albany Housing Authority announced it is applying for the 16-story building to be demolished.

The tower that sits off Exit 123 first opened its doors in 1974, but NAHA said there have been multiple issues with the facility, including major damage sustained from fires and utility failures.

in 2018, residents were moved to a hotel for more than 30 days while repairs were made due to fire damage. NAHA said the tower was never fully repaired, and due to the age, it is not financially feasible to continue operating the building long-term.

If approved for demolition, the 69 people who call Riverview Tower home will be relocated to safer homes. NAHA Executive Director David Duggins said they will help people find a new place to live.

"We have adequate locations at our other New Albany Housing locations to house everyone here," Duggins said. "If they choose that's not what they would like to do, they'll be issued a protection voucher. It works like Section 8, where they can go anywhere and get housing through that."

Residents will receive at least 90 days advance written notice of the required move and assistance with moving expenses. NAHA has set up an email and phone number for any questions.

