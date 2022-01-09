New Albany Police find a man dead from 'apparent gunfire'

No arrests have been made, anyone is encouraged to contact New Albany Police if they have any information pertaining to the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man is dead after a shooting in New Albany, Indiana early Thursday morning; his shooter is still at large and no arrests have been made.

Around 2 a.m. Sept. 1, New Albany Police Department's officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who was dead from 'apparent gunfire', according to a NAPD press release.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The New Albany Police Criminal Investigations Unit will lead the investigation.

Police offered no additional information due to the ongoing nature of this case.

If a reader has information pertaining to this case, they are urged to contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-948-5300, 812-944-6411 or the TIP Line at 812-948-NAPD.