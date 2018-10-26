NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – A New Albany police officer was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Although Matthew R. Isenberg of the New Albany Police Department was booked earlier today he has since been released from custody, pending court hearings.

Due to the department’s Standard Operating Procedures, Officer Isenberg has been suspended pending both an internal investigation into the incident and the outcome of the criminal case in Clark County.

On Oct. 26, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey collected Isenberg's department owed vehicle and equipment, which is standard procedure. The City of New Albany's Mayor and the New Albany Police Merit Commission were notified of the charge.

Isenberg is a three-and-a-half-year employee of the NAPD. He does not have any prior disciplinary actions against him.

