NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A string of crimes has brought residents, local businesses and the police department together to figure out what’s happening.

It’s all thanks to the Nextdoor app.

After Diane Williamson posted about an attempted break-in at her home, other people jumped into the conversation and one by one, they were able to put the pieces of the puzzle together.

Williamson told WHAS11 News that she and her boyfriend Art Decker woke up to a man trying to break through their front door.

"I could see it shaking and heard the doorknob moving. Bentley and I just ran to the front door and all I could think to do was not let somebody in the house. That door was being pulled at tugged at, kicked, I mean he was aggressively trying to gain entry into the house," Decker said.

Since then, they have been on social media to find answers.

No too long after this incident, and thanks to their neighbors, they found out the suspect left the property and then threw a brick through a Papa John’s store in the same area.

“We compared video – same guy – so police and neighbors, we all work together to figure out and identify this individual. We are not the first people who have had this kind of an experience with this guy unless something changes in the prosecutor’s office or with the court systems, we won’t be the last,” Williamson said.

The group says the partnership with the police department goes both ways and they have been extremely helpful on both ends, finding the details that matter to close this.

