NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A McDonald's in New Albany was damaged after a pickup truck caught on fire in the drive-thru Tuesday morning.

New Albany dispatch confirmed that crews responded to a fire sometime around 9 a.m. at the McDonald's on State Street.

John Fogel was at the scene when the fire started and posted a video on Facebook. The video shows a burgundy truck in the drive-thru lane with smoke pouring out of its engine.

"I was inside the McDonald's, and I heard a big boom in the building, and I saw the truck was on fire," Fogel said in a phone interview. One side of the building was damaged and one of the windows in the drive-thru was broken when the fire started.

The General Manager of the store said most of the damage is cosmetic. The drive-thru is closed right now but is expected to reopen later in the day. The truck has been towed away.

No one was injured in the incident and it is unclear what caused the truck to catch on fire.

