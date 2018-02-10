LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s an idea that’s been tossed around southern Indiana for the last decade – what do you do with abandoned train tracks?

Mayor Jeff Gahan plans to ask the New Albany City Council to appoint a small committee to start discussions about the new opportunity for a Rails to Trails route from New Albany headed north.

The Rails to Trails program turns old rail lines into walking and bike paths.

The route is 63-miles long and would traverse along recently abandoned CSX routes through some of southern Indiana’s most scenic and natural landscapes.

Mayor Gahan is very excited about Governor Holcomb’s initiative to dedicate $90 million towards trail funding throughout the state of Indiana.

