New Albany man arrested, facing multiple charges after traffic stop uncovers stolen gun, drugs

Police said the incident happened on 16th and Market Streets early Monday.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A traffic stop in New Albany, Indiana ended in an arrest and led to a man facing multiple felony charges.

Indiana State Police said they observed a gray Ford Escape make a couple of turns without using a turn signal. A trooper stopped that vehicle near 16th and Market Streets around 1:30 a.m. Monday and spoke with the driver, later identified as 49-year-old Lowell Frazier.

The trooper said Frazier appeared to be intoxicated and began an investigation for DUI.

Police said Frazier was in possession of a handgun reported stolen from Harrison County, a pistol brace, two fully loaded Glock 30-round magazines and a fully loaded 15-round magazine.

Police also found more than 12 ounces of marijuana packaged in separate plastic baggies.

Frazier was arrested and charged with dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana, theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and OWI with a blood alcohol level of .08.

He’s currently booked at the Floyd County Jail.

