Loan program to help New Albany businesses during ongoing construction

To be eligible for the loan, businesses have to have a "brick and mortar" location within the central business district in New Albany and less than 50 employees.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when WHAS11 first reported on this in December 2022.

New Albany's Main Street businesses have been struggling to make ends meet because of the ongoing construction.

Now, a new loan program announced Friday by the One Southern Indiana (1si) Chamber of Commerce is going to help.

According to a press release, businesses will soon be able to apply for no-interest loans through the New Albany Central Business District Loan Program. The goal is to help cover overhead and operational costs like payroll, rent and utilities.

To be eligible for the loan, businesses have to have a "brick and mortar" location within the central business district in New Albany and less than 50 employees.

Loan applications will be accepted from Jan. 30 through Feb. 10. Loan requests from $2,500 to $25,000 will be considered according to the release.

There will be a 0% interest with a maximum repayment of 36 months.

Those interested in the loan and additional information can email Mike Fulkerson at MikeF@1si.org.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.