New Albany Indiana to donate over 1000 gallons of milk

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The city of New Albany, Indiana is partnering with both the local Farm Bureau and Purdue Extension to donate over 1000 gallons of milk Friday to its residents.

In a Facebook post, the City of New Albany Government are encouraging residents that are interested to go to the parking lot near Billy Herman Ballpark on Scribner Drive between 9 a.m.-noon on July 31 to pick up the milk.

City of New Albany Government COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Indiana, edging closer to 60,000 ... confirmed cases. The Floyd County Health Department confirmed today that even with current mitigating measures, we are still seeing an increase in cases.

