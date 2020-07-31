New Albany Indiana to donate over 1000 gallons of milk

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The city of New Albany, Indiana is partnering with both the local Farm Bureau and Purdue Extension to donate over 1000 gallons of milk Friday to its residents.
In a Facebook post, the City of New Albany Government are encouraging residents that are interested to go to the parking lot near Billy Herman Ballpark on Scribner Drive between 9 a.m.-noon on July 31 to pick up the milk.
