18-year-old in custody following deadly New Albany shooting

New Albany Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on Bono Road Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested and named the main suspect following a Fourth of July shooting in southern Indiana.

Police said they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Bono Road around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

He was transported to UofL Hospital in Louisville but died shortly after arriving.

New Albany police said all parties involved in the shooting were at the scene and after an initial investigation, 18-year-old Nicholas Boweman was arrested.

Further details of what led up to that incident have not been disclosed.

