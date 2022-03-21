'It has been a journey well worth taking': Indiana firefighter retires, thankful for the memories

Sylvia Gardner was one of two women who started at the fire department almost 24 years ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Black woman to serve with New Albany’s fire department is headed for retirement.

Sylvia Gardner retired on March 16 after serving nearly 24 years with the department, according to the NAFD’s Facebook page.

She was one of two women within the department and said her time was “a journey well worth taking.”

"Some took bets that we would not make it six months but here I am," Gardner said. "As I look back at the 5yr old little girl that they told could not be a firefighter because it is a male dominated field, I can say made it!"

Gardner thanked the people she worked with through the good and bad times, and told them to stay safe.

