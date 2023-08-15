New Albany welcomes Indiana's 99th Safe Haven Baby Box

"We are saving and changing lives," founder Monica Kelsey said. "New Albany is investing in their community by featuring a Baby Box and we are grateful."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New Albany welcomed Indiana's 99th Safe Haven Baby Box on Tuesday.

According to a news release, it's at New Albany Fire Station #5 on Charlestown Road.

"We are saving and changing lives," founder Monica Kelsey said. "New Albany is investing in their community by featuring a Baby Box and we are grateful."

Baby boxes allow for infants' safe and legal surrender under the Safe Haven Law. The surrender is also anonymous.

Newborns surrendered under the law are placed with families 30-45 days after the surrender.

Since 2017, 35 infants have been placed in a Baby Box, and over 130 surrenders have resulted from calling the National Safe Haven Baby Box hotline (1-866-99BABY1) according to the release.

